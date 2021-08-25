Mumbai Youth Cong leader resigns after appointment of 'non-political, inexperienced person'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Expressing dismay at the appointment of a "non-political and inexperienced" person for the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President, Mumbai Youth Congress Working President Suraj Singh Thakur on Wednesday tendered resignation from the party.



This comes following the appointment of Zeeshan Siddiqui as the Mumbai Youth Congress President and Thakur as the working president on August 15, 2021.

In his resignation letter, Thakur stated, "The recent decision has disappointed me a lot and I am totally uncomfortable in working with the non-political and inexperienced person in the key organisation of Congress."

He further expressed disappointment, stating that his hard work and dedication has been sidelined.

"I hope you understand the dismay of a normal Karyakarta who feels neglected while the topshop's are been considered, who've lesser experience in the organisation than me," said Thakur in his resignation letter.

Thakur stated that he has worked as the "foot soldier" of Congress, and added, "Coming from a middle-class family, growing up in the slums of Mumbai I joined Congress pony during my college days as a member of NSUI in 2007, working hard and dedicated for several years." (ANI)









