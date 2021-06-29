Mumbaikars can now enjoy the Qmin Food Truck from IHCL

The first truck has been introduced in Mumbai and is serving happy customers. It will soon be available in other metro cities across India including Bangalore and Delhi, followed by tier-two cities.
Since its launch in 2020, Qmin has been revolutionising the culinary space with its distinctive branded offerings across multiple market segments and price points. The brand has seen consistent growth and expansion and is now available across 16 cities, delivering favourites from over 65 IHCL restaurants.
Rolling out popular, affordable and delicious dishes, the Qmin Food Truck serves a wide variety of options from comfort foods like rolls and sandwiches to gourmet burgers and nachos. It also includes local favourites like kheema pao, gosht biryani, walnut brownies and gulab jamuns for those sweet cravings.
Maintaining enhanced safety protocols it serves food in bio-degradable containers with one-time-use cutlery and crockery with the option of contact-less payment. The truck will extend its services to corporate functions, small weddings, birthday parties and festivals.
