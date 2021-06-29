Mumbaikars can now enjoy the Qmin Food Truck from IHCL

The first truck has been introduced in Mumbai and is serving happy customers. It will soon be available in other metro cities across India including Bangalore and Delhi, followed by tier-two cities.

Since its launch in 2020, Qmin has been revolutionising the culinary space with its distinctive branded offerings across multiple market segments and price points. The brand has seen consistent growth and expansion and is now available across 16 cities, delivering favourites from over 65 IHCL restaurants.