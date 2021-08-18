Mumbai's first public EV charging station inaugurated

"It is an attempt to promote usage of electric vehicles and taking a step ahead to protect the environment," Thackeray said.Taking to Twitter, the minister said that this is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra electric vehicle friendly."Inaugurated an EV enabled parking lot at Kohinoor building in Mumbai. This is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra Electric Vehicle friendly," he tweeted.Thackeray, in another tweet, wrote: "We had announced our state's EV policy about a month ago. It is heartening to witness such efforts from all fronts. This is one of the many steps we as govt take for the greater good of our earth.""I want to wholeheartedly thank Ashutosh Enterprises, MLA Sada Sarvankar ji, local Corporators & Asst Commissioner G/North Kiran Dighavkar ji for furthering our efforts towards the EV revolution in the state," he said. (ANI)