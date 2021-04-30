Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines, closed till May 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): A day before the third phase of the vaccination drive begins, NESCO vaccination Centre in Mumbai remained closed on Friday due to the unavailability of stock of vaccine doses.



They had put out the message 'vaccine is over, closed for the day.' "Vaccine is not in stock from April 30 till May 2," it added.

One of the locals said, "Initially, I went to BKC centre but no vaccination was happening there so I came here and was waiting when it was announced that vaccine stock is over."

Vaccination drive for people above 18 years will commence from May 1. It will include people falling in the age group of 18-44 years.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo COVID vaccination centre also ran out of its stocks and eventually shut. 'Vaccine out of stock' read the notice. Their vaccination drive was halted earlier as well, on April 20 for the same reason.

The Maharashtra government had announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all citizens aged between 18-44 years to combat the second wave of the pandemic.

Maharashtra currently has 6,72,302 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 3,149 fresh cases and 771 related deaths, as per Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

