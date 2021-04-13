Municipal Corporation to push sanitisation drive in Gurugram

Under the campaign, teams of the civic body will conduct fogging along with sanitisation in various sectors and colonies throughout Gurugram.

Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner of the MCG, said that a plan has been prepared in the first stage to launch a sanitisation drive in the containment zones in the city.

"The campaign will be started in containment zones on Wednesday and Thursday to serve 91 sectors of Gurugram. For this, the responsibility has been given to different team leaders. After this, the work of sanitisation and fogging will be done in all the condominiums, sectors and colonies of Gurugram in the next stage," Singh said.

The commissioner said people must follow the instructions and guidelines on Covid-19 issued by the government.

"To curb infections it is necessary to maintain social distancing between each other. Keep cleaning your hands with soap and use sanitiser. Do not go to crowded places and markets without precautions. Haryana Government has already imposed night curfew and it should be followed strictly," the commissioner said.

