Municipal councillor shot dead by terrorists in J&K

Srinagar, June 2 (IANS) A municipal councillor was shot dead by terrorists at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district late on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police sources said three unidentified terrorists fired upon Tral municipal councillor, Rakesh Pandita when he was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Pandita succumbed to his injuries whereas the daughter of his friend is seriously wounded.