Municipal polls in Goa to be held on March 20: Official

Panaji, Feb 22 (IANS) Goa's 11 municipal councils and one municipal corporation will go to polls on March 20, State Election Commissioner Chokha Ram Garg said on Monday.

The polls, which were scheduled to be held last year, were postponed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The elections to the 11 municipal councils and the Corporation of the City of Panaji will be held on March 20 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., while Covid-19 positive patients will be allowed to cast ballot between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.," Garg told a press conference in Panaji.