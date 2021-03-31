Muraleedharan calls for end of 'unholy alliance' of LDF, UDF in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that Kerala should come out of the 'unholy alliance' between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).



Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said: "The first five years, one front loots (the state), the next five years, the other alliance loots. This is the situation of Kerala. So Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pointing out that Kerala should come out of this unholy alliance of the UDF and the LDF."

Recalling PM Narendra Modi's speech in Palakkad, Muraleedharan said: "In West Bengal, Congress and Left are one; they were partners in United Progressive Alliance-I in Delhi. The Left continued to give issue-based support to Congress during UPA-II, but here in Kerala, during elections, they are putting allegations against each other."

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appeal in Karunagappally to the people, where she said that people will not be fooled by any false promises and corrupt government, Muraleedharan remarked, "Congress is the party which has been giving promises for the last six decades which were never fulfilled."

"They said about Garibi Hatao, what has happened? They said many things, nothing has happened. Rajiv Gandhi talked about eradicating middlemen, nothing happened. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should tell her brother and mother that, with these promises, people cannot be hoodwinked," he further said.

Yesterday, PM Modi slammed opposition parties in Kerala and stated that the fixed match of the UDF and LDF is going to be rejected by Kerala in the forthcoming Assembly polls. He also said that leaders of both fronts acted like junior-level goons.

"About LDF it can be said, Judas has betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold," he said.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

