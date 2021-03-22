Muraleedharan criticises Kerala CM on his silence on election nomination fraud in Kondotty

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his silence over a row in which Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) backed candidate in Kerala's Kondotty has omitted details about his second wife, a Pakistani National in his election nomination for upcoming Kerala Assembly Polls.



"KT Sulaiman Haji, a CPIM Kerala backed candidate in Kondotty has hidden the details of his 2nd wife, 19 years old Pakistani in his nomination. The so-called Liberal -Pinarayi Vijayan's silence isn't surprising," he tweeted.

"But people of Kerala need an explanation, especially when the identity of a foreign national is hidden by a wannabe MLA," he further said.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

