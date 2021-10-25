Muraleedharan to attend Sixth Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi Dialogue in Dubai

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan would be leading the Indian delegation to the Sixth Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) to be held in Dubai from October 26 to 27.



"ADD is a regional, voluntary and non-binding Consultative Process between Asian countries of labour origin and destination, which serves as a platform to facilitate regional cooperation on contractual labour mobility, sharing of best experiences and learning from one another's experience," Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

During the visit, Muraleedharan will have bilateral meetings. He will also visit Dubai Expo 2020. (ANI)

