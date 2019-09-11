Murder case could not be made based on findings of post-mortem report: Police on Tabrez Ansari lynching case

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Jharkhand Police on Wednesday said that the chargesheet against 11 accused persons in Tabrez Ansari lynching case has been filed under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), as the murder case (section 302) could not be made based on the findings of post-mortem report.

S Karthik, SP Seraikela Kharsawan said, "Chargesheet has been filed against 11 accused, murder case could not be made based on the findings of the post-mortem report. We have chargesheeted it as culpable homicide.""A total of 13 accused were involved in the case out of which we had arrested 11 people and post the completion of the investigation, charge sheet has been filed."Two accused were arrested later. The investigation against them is going on," he added.The Police Officer said the difference between section 304 and section 302 is that the former warrants provision for life imprisonment while the later contains the provision for the death sentence.However, the family of Tabrez Ansari alleged that attempts were being made to protect the culprits.Shaista Parveen, wife of Tabrez Ansari said, "My husband was lynched, the earlier case was registered under section 302 (murder) but it was later changed to section 304 (culpable homicide) under administration's influence. There is an attempt to save the culprits. CBI should investigate the case."Mohammad Mehbbo, a relative of Shaista Parveen also said that they want CBI investigation in the case. (ANI)