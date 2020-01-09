Murder of policeman in Kanniyakumari being probed: CM

Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Thursday said the government will provide a job to a family member of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson who was shot dead in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday night.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said financial assistance to the family of Wilson and a government job to one of the family members based on their qualification will be given.

He said policemen were carrying out routine checks at Kaliyakkavilai check post in Kanniyakumari District on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border when two unidentified persons shot Wilson and also stabbed him, killing him, before fleeing the scene.

Palaniswami said the two bullets were recovered from the site and the police are investigating the crime. He said four special teams had been formed and they are analysing the footagre from CCTVs installed in that locality. vj/vd