Murder probe launched following Paris hospital shooting

An investigation has been opened for "assassination and attempted assassination" in this case, Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman of the prosecutor's office as saying to the media on Monday.

Paris, April 13 (IANS) The Paris prosecutor's office has launched a murder investigation over a shooting incident outside a hospital hospital, which is also a Covid vaccination centre, in the French capital, suggesting the case did not appear to be terror-related.

Earlier in the day, an attacker fired several shots in front of the Henry Dunant hospital in the 16th district of Paris.

A man in his 30s died from his wounds and the other victim, who works as a security guard at the hospital, was seriously injured.

The shooter, who fled on a motorcycle, is still on the run, according to reports.

Addressing the media, the district Mayor, Francis Szpiner, said that the hospital did not seem to be the target.

