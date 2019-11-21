Murshidabad: Two drug peddlers arrested, 10.7 kg narcotics seized

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A team of the special task force (STF) arrested two drug peddlers from Murshidabad and recovered 10.760 kg of 'YABA' drug from their possession.

The team arrested the drug peddlers on November 20. The arrested accused have been identified as Tinku Sk and Seikh Jamal Hossain(49).



"Two notorious drug peddlers were arrested. On search of their persons and their belongings a huge amount of Narcotic Drugs that is amphetamines commonly known as 'YABA' total weighing about 10.760 kgs were seized from their possession," read an official statement. (ANI)

