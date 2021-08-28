Music concert creates awareness about polythene ban, promotes talent of youth in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): In an initiative to spread awareness about polythene-free Srinagar, a musical concert named Battle of Bands was organised here on Saturday.



The event was organised by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in collaboration with an NGO White Globe at Sher-e- Kashmir Park. The theme of the event was 'A musical battle for polythene-free Srinagar'.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and dignitaries of the Srinagar district administration attended the event.

Sinha said," This program is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration and through these types of programs, we want to create awareness about the polythene ban and also promote the talent of the youth. We have banned single-use plastic and polythene in Srinagar and the success of this initiative depends upon the local people's efforts to keep themselves and their surroundings clean".

Speaking to ANI, co-organiser of the event, Sheikh Saba said, "We are organising this event in association with the government and want to raise awareness about the harmful effects of polythene on nature and also want to promote the music industry of valley as to give youth a platform to showcase their talent and skills."

Local Bands, musicians and folk singers of the Kashmir Valley took part in the concert. From folk to Bollywood songs, singers presented songs of different genres.

In the concert, participants enthralled the audience with their performance and expressed their concerns about the harmful effects of polythene.

Vibha Saraf, a famous singer said, "It is a good initiative to promote the music industry of the valley and these types of event can both nurture talent and awareness among society as they help the youth to learn and enhance their skills. We should be more conscious about the environment and should not use polythene." (ANI)

