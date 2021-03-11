Music is a precious Divine gift: Taran Mehndi on new Sanskrit song

Before the singer, music composer and founder-CEO at DRecords began to work on this chant, she mentions a strong pull towards the compelling piece of music by this song's music producer Leo Sound, during a regular day at her office.

Tibetan bowls and bells, guitars, sounds of nature create a strong meditative aura for the song. The vocal design of the Buddhist Lotus Sutra 'Nam Myoho Renge Kyo' by Taran Mehndi gives the song a sonic ambient backdrop.

"It was as though I was being pulled towards that studio room. I sat down with Leo and gave my suggestions and then 'Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu' started resonating in my head, I took the mic and started singing. As I was singing, the Buddhist Lotus Sutra started going on in my head. I designed the vocals and they just fell into place. I felt liberated. When others hear it, in fact who ever has heard it, feel that it grows on you. After it got completed, it didn't let me sleep, I would see a woman peeling off layers from her in my dreams... every frame in the video was crystal clear in my head."

Taran also debuts as a video director with this song. She has cast 13 characters, aged 7 to 70, as actors in the video. Each one has magnificently portrayed situations from life, emoting pride, anger and situations that all get entangled sometime in life. "But true liberation happens when we empower ourselves, take decisions to deliberately sow happiness."

What does music mean for her?

"Music for me is a precious gift from the Divine. Very truthful notes being played on an instrument, very soulful vocals, a truthful piece of rhythm moves my being. It becomes meditative. It moves me to a level where my eyes well up with tears from experiencing bliss. I guess when I witness oneness in the performer, I experience divinity. Even silence is music."

Also an environmentalist, Taran is currently authoring a book on higher consciousness due to release by May 2021.

