Musical days at Jaipur Lit Fest

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANSlife) On the sidelines of what has become one of the biggest literature festivals globally, intellectuals can get some time off to let their hair down at The Jaipur Music Stage 2020 at Hotel Clarks Amer. This years line up features several globally-renowned artists and bands like Aabha Hanjura, Parvaaz, Gavin James, Ricky Kej, Shubha Mudgal, Transglobal Underground amongst many others.

The audience will not only be treated to veteran Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal but will also hear the sounds of internationally-renowned Indian music composer, Ricky Kej, who is a Grammy award winner, US Billboard #1, artist.

Dublin-based singer-songwriter Gavin James and contemporary Indian music band Parvaaz will be at the event and there's Aabha Hanjura for those who love folk fusion. The Jaipur Music Stage will also feature workshops, masterclasses, talks, and sessions, giving music-lovers a chance to interact with musicians, learn more about instruments and the nuances within musical genres. There's also a music market with a range of merchandise including instruments, music technology, music from indie labels and other paraphernalia, which will add sizzle to this unique medley of festivities. tb/lh