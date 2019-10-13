Muslim board reiterates Babri stand

The AIMPLB Working Committee meeting held at the Darul Uloom Naadwatul Ulema under the chairmanship of its President Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabey Hasan Nadvi on Saturday reiterated what it described as the "basic stand of the Muslim Community that no Muslim can surrender or transfer or trespass such Waqf land".

The meeting was in response to the October 10 meeting of eminent Muslims under the banner of Indian Muslims for Peace where they had expressed the desire to hand over the 2.77 acre land with the Sunni Central Waqf Board to apex to the Centre as a solution to the Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi issue.

The AIMPLB in a statement said that handing over the Ayodhya land was not possible as it was "based on historical facts and evidence that the Babri Masjid was constructed without demolishing any temple or any other place of worship".

The statement maintained that the Board had fully participated in several earlier proposals for mediation with the hope that a solution based on justice could be found.

"But after several efforts, it is now clear that there is no possibility of mediation/reconciliation and the legal proceedings are in the final stages," it said.

Expressing satisfaction at the Supreme Court proceedings, the AIMPLB were optimistic of a favourable judgment "in favour of the Muslim cause which will based on right, fair play and justice".

Then AIMPLB further said that the Babri Masjid issue was being watched not just nationally but internationally.

"The AIMPLB stated that it was a test case for the basic value of secularism enshrined in the Indian Constitution and hoped that the judgement would be in consonance of the rule of law," the statement added.

The AIMPLB has also decided to challenge the constitutionality of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 on grounds that far from protecting the rights of Muslim women and children in marriage, it will completely destroy the marriage and leave Muslim women as destitute.

The Board also opposed any attempt to enact the Uniform Civil Code in a multi-cultural, multi-religious society like India.

"It will not only affect the Muslims but will also adversely affect the cultural and social rights of tribals and other religious minorities. Therefore the Board demands that the Courts of the day whether central or provincial should abstain from this anti national activity," the statement said.