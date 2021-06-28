Muslim cleric condemns forced interfaith marriage of Sikh girls in J-K, urges for impartial probe

In a statement Mufti Anayatullah, Imam, Markazi Jamia Masjid, Jammu said the issue of two Sikh girls marrying boys of other community in Kashmir has led to strong resentment among the Sikh community.Anayatullah said that the allegations of forceful conversion are serious in nature and has no place in Islamic principles."I have strong reasons to believe that the incident is completely private in nature but certain elements are trying to give it a religious colour," said Anayatullah.He requested the administration to hold an impartial investigation in the matter and urged both the communities not to resort to any means which may threaten strong bonds between the communities.He stressed that forcible conversions have no place in Islam and a person can embrace Islam only out of his belief and free will adding, even if a person embraces Islam for sake of marrying a Muslim girl or boy, without believing the fundamentals of Islam, the conduct itself is unIslamic."I express my gratitude to Kashmir majority community for denouncing such matter in one voice and standing with the victim family," he added.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) of the safe return of to their families the two Sikh girls who were allegedly abducted, forcibly converted and married off in Srinagar, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said today.Addressing the media, the DSGMC president also said that Union Home Minister will soon meet the Jammu and Kashmir Sikh delegation to discuss the concerns of the minority."Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us about the safety of minority Sikh girls in the Valley and that the girls would be soon returned to their families. He has given time to meet Jammu and Kashmir Sikh delegation soon to discuss the minority's concerns," said Sirsa."Home Minister Amit Shah told us that he has been in touch with the Governor since yesterday and monitoring the entire situation. He has assured us that stringent action will be taken. Nobody will be spared. Our Sikh delegation will meet him in Delhi," he added.On Sunday, Sirsa led a protest against the alleged forced conversion and marriage of Sikh girls in Kashmir.Sirsa said, "Two Sikh girls were kidnapped at gunpoint and forcibly converted and wedded to elderly men of a different religion. Appeal to Centre to take action."He along with a DSGMC delegation also met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday and sought the safe return of the Sikh girls. (ANI)