Muslim community comes forward to perform last rites of pandit woman in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): The last rites of a Hindu pandit lady, Raj Dulari Vishen, a resident of Karan Nagar, Srinagar, were performed on Wednesday by the Muslim community after her demise in the morning.



The lady, who was survived by her husband V L Vishen, principal of Cassette School Karan Nagar, died at her residence due to ill health.

The Muslim community's step indicates that different religious communities in Srinagar live in harmony without any differences.

Speaking to ANI, V L Vishen said, "My wife was very ill. She always wanted us to stay here. I have always been supported by the Muslim community. All of them are my brothers. They are helping me from the bottom of their hearts."

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of Kashmir, because of whom I stayed here. The love that they showered on me is immense. There is no place like Kashmir and a community like that of Kashmir. The second name of Kashmir is 'Love,'" he concluded.

Riyaz, a neighbour of the Vishen family, said, "She was like our mother. I have known her for 25 years. She nurtured and loved us like her own children. These people did not run away from Kashmir. Mrs Vishen loved Kashmir so much that she returned even after she went to Delhi to get treatment. "

Mushtaq Ahmad, another neighbour said, "She was not 'like' our mother, she was our mother. I used to provide her medical care. People here help each other."

Talking about the two different religious groups that reside in Kashmir, Mushtaq said, "We have communal harmony here." (ANI)

