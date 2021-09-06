Muslim girl married to Hindu youth goes missing, 5 held

Western Tripura's Sepahijala District Superintendent of police Krishnendu Chakraborty said that the police so far arrested five people including Tapan Debnath, a Hindutva organisation leader.

Agartala, Sep 6 (IANS) Tripura police arrested five people including a Hindutva organisation leader after a 16-year-old Muslim girl tied knot with a Hindu youth remained missing for 45 days, police said on Monday.

"The girl (a class IX student) from Charilam village following love affairs willingly married to 23-year-old youth Suman Sarkar and converted to Hindu community. The couple remained untraceable since July 24. We hope to detect the girl and his fiance soon as our massive search operations are on. Debnath and his colleague Chandra Sekhar Kar had played active role in the entire development," Chakraborty told IANS.

The police authority on Monday has handed over the case to the Crime Branch.

After the police initially did not take any active action to rescue the girl, her father filed a complaint with the High Court.

The division bench of the Tripura High Court comprising Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay, had directed the police to find out the girl and report to the court at the earliest but the police failed to do this so far.

