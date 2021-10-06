Muslim warrior smashed Somnath idol: Taliban

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) In a provocative act, Taliban top leader Anas Haqqani has glorified Mahmud Ghaznavi and his act of breaking the Somnath temple idol.

Haqqani visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he glorified Ghaznavi who had demolished the Somnath idol in the past. The tweet has caused an uproar on social media for its provocative contents.