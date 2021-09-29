Muslim woman charged of blasphemy sentenced to death in Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): A Pakistani sessions court passed on a verdict of death penalty to a Muslim woman of blasphemy under the charge of Section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).



The woman was sentenced to death and fined Pakistani Rs 50,000.

"It is proved beyond reasonable doubt that accused Salma Tanveer wrote and distributed the writings which are derogatory in respect of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and she failed to prove that her case falls in exception provided by section 84 of PPC," rules Additional District & Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi in his 22-page verdict, Dawn reported.

An FIR was registered against the woman on September 2, 2013, by Nishtar Colony police, on the complaint of Qari Iftikhar Ahmad Raza, a prayer leader of a local mosque.

The woman was accused of distributing photocopies of her writings wherein she denied the finality of prophethood and claimed her as a prophet, reports Dawn.

The woman runs a private school and is working as a Principal.

Blasphemy, which is defined as "the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God," has always been misused by the extremist groups in Pakistan, who have continued discrimination against the minority groups in the country.

The increasing cases of blasphemy registered in Pakistan continue to be a cause of concern for human rights activists who have repeatedly highlighted the practice and urged world bodies, including the EU to take note of the issue, which has worsened the lives of minorities living in the country.

Pakistan has registered around 1600 blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today according to several reports by rights groups.

A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice. (ANI)

