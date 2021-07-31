'Muslim Women Rights Day' on August 1 to commemorate 2 years of triple talaq law

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Saturday said that August 1 will be observed as "Muslim Women Rights Day" across the country to celebrate the second anniversary of the enactment of the law against triple talaq.



Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The Government enacted the law against Triple Talaq on August 1, 2019 which has made the social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offense."

He also said that there is a significant decline in triple talaq cases after the law came into effect. "Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law," said Naqvi.

Naqvi, along with the Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, will be attending a programme in New Delhi to observe the "Muslim Women Rights Day" tomorrow, a press release informed.

Naqvi said that the Government has strengthened the "self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence" of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental, and democratic rights by bringing the law against the Triple Talaq. (ANI)

