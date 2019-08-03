Muslim youth roughed up for participating in 'Kanwar Yatra'

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): A Muslim youth who went with his friends to Haridwar in a "Kanwar Yatra" and returned home along with a bottle of holy "Ganga-Jal" was allegedly roughed up by members of his community for "anti-religious" activities.

"I had gone to Haridwar to get water, when I came back, people of my community objected, saying it is against religion. They have beaten me up," said Irshad. "My friends were going to Haridwar in a Kanwar Yatra so I went with them. I have brought Ganga Jal from there," he said.



Moreover, a purported video went viral on social media in which Irshad is seen clad in a saffron attire usually donned by "Kanwariyas". Those who roughed up Irshad allegedly objected to his appearance in the aforesaid video.

"He went with his friends on the bike to bring Jal. He returned with Ganga Jal in a 250 ml bottle. There was no issue of bringing Kaanwar or offering Jal. A video also went viral in which he can be seen along with others dressed like a Kanwariya. His neighbor objected. It was a personal dispute between neighbors. The complaint about brawl has been received and a case is being registered," said RK Kushwaha, Circle Officer, Baraut. (ANI)

