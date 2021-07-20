Muslims can vote for anyone they want: AIMPLB

This is the first time that the AIMPLB has issued a statement on voting preferences.

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), in a departure from tradition, has issued a statement saying that Muslims were free to vote for any individual or party in the elections.

AIMPLB chairman, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi said that people should vote after introspection but no one should be compelled to vote for a particular party or individual.

"The AIMPLB has never issued any appeal in favour of any party and will neither do so in future. People should use their own discretion to cast their vote," the statement said.

The Maulana further said that the Board, as a tradition, has never issued any appeal in favour or against any political party. He said that the Board had nothing to do with politics.

The statement also warned the community against misleading statements being issued by some people for political gains.

Sources in the Board said that the statement was issued to clarify that the Board had no role in Asaduddin Owaisi's party contesting the state elections.

Owaisi is a member of the AIMPLB and his party men have been using social media to convey that he enjoys the support of Board members.

