Muslims who feel victimised here can get citizenship in Pakistan: BJP MLA Vikram Saini

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini on Friday said that a law should be there in Pakistan as well so that "those Muslims who feel victimised here can get citizenship" in the neighboring country.

While speaking to reporters here, the BJP MLA termed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a law in the interest of the country and said, "There should be a law in Pakistan too...so that those Muslims who have been victimised here...they should get citizenship in Pakistan. Let us exchange. Those who have been victimised there can come to India and those who are victimised here can go to Pakistan...who is stopping (Pak ko bhi aisa kanoon banana chahiye jo Muslim yahan par pidit hain unko Pak me nagarikta deni chahiye, adla badli kar lo,jo vahan pidit hain voh Hindustan me aa jayein, jo yahan pidit hain vo Pak chale jayen kaun rok raha hai)."



Commenting on the JNU incident, he said, "Some anti-national type people who don't love India...there are people there who work on directions of Pakistan."

CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)