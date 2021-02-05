Mussoorie witness heavy snowfall

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Mussoorie, the queen of mountains, is witnessing heavy snowfall since Thursday night.



The city started receiving fresh snowfall following the incessant rainfall since Thursday morning.

As per reports, snow is all over Mussoorie and the hills surrounding it. The snow is falling like a downpour on Mussoorie's Mall Road.

Meanwhile Meteorological department Dehradun forecast that light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to occur on Friday at a few places in hills and at isolated places in plains of Uttarakhand. It also said that snowfall is likely to occur at places with a height of 1800 m and above in Uttarakhand.

However, for the next 3 days, dry weather is likely to prevail in the area according to the department. (ANI)

