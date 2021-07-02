Must become self-sufficient in oxygen to overcome COVID pandemic: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that it was necessary to become self-sufficient in oxygen in order to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.



The chief minister today virtually inaugurated an oxygen generation project set up in five hospitals in Mumbai with CSR funds of various companies.

"In order to overcome the corona crisis, it is necessary to become self-sufficient in oxygen. If we all come together in this way, we will definitely overcome any crisis," the Chief Minister said.

The oxygen generating plants have been set up at five spots - Nehru Science Center, Bandra Bhabha Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Cooper Hospital and Kasturba Hospital.

Environment Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Commissioner P Velarasu, among others, were present at the innaguration. (ANI)

