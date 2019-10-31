Must work collectively to make 'Shreshth Bharat' to pay tribute to Sardar Patel: Parashottam Rupala

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Agricultural and Farmers Welfare Parashottam Rupala on Thursday participated in 'Run for Unity' in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the stalwart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary.

The Union Minister along with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of the state paid respects to the Sardar Patel's statue in the city.Speaking to media persons, Parshottam Rupala said, "The true tribute we can give to Sardar Patel today is to collectively work to make 'Ek Bharat' created by Sardar Patel ji to 'Shreshth Bharat.""Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is also known as Man of Steel as he had a major role in making India as one. In view to honour his contributions, Modi Ji has established the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. I would urge the people of the country to visit the statue of liberty in Gujarat and pay their respects," he added.Tributes have poured from across the country to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first deputy Prime Minister and Home minister, who played a key role in the unification of the Indian Union post-independence.At the time of independence, Patel played an important role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions. Since 2014, October 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day. (ANI)