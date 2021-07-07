Muttahida Qaumi Movement appeals to UK government to provide security to party founder after life threat by Pakistan

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has appealed to British government to provide security to its founder Altaf Hussain following a threat of killing him by Pakistan.



In various SOS letters to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Metropolitan Police Commissioner, the party informed about the drone attack threat to kill the MQM founder by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing their concern, the party convener Tariq Jawaid and members of the Central Coordination Committee (CCC) said that the Pakistan Prime Minister has threatened the founder on the floor of Parliament.

"Imran Khan had vowed to assassinate MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain in a drone attack in London if the British Government allowed him," the party stated in his letter to the PM adding that Imran Khan's statement is a manifestation of Pakistan's terror plans to assassinate the MQM founder.

MQM CCC has said the former ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Brigadier Mehmood Shah accepted in a talk show that it is a wish not only of Imran Khan but also of Pakistani Army and its intelligence agencies to assassinate Altaf Hussain.

Coordination committee further said that an important report of radio Himalaya exposed all details of the plot.

According to Radio Himalaya, a decision to assassinate Hussain was made in a meeting at GHQ (General Head Quarter) chaired by COAS General Qamar Jawaid Bajwa. The direct order is given by ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to assassinate Hussain in London.

Allocation of necessary funds to accomplish the given task has been approved and provided to Pakistan high commission in London.

A Brigadier ranked military officer Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti who deals with the Indian desk has been made in-charge to execute the plan.

MQM Coordination Committee said that in the light of these details, it is clear that Government of Pakistan, army and its intelligence agencies specially ISI are seriously working on a plan to assassinate Hussain through drone attack and other means.

Committee further said that the life of Altaf Hussain is in severe danger, so millions of his workers, office bearers and supporters are very much concerned.

Convener and the members of the CCC said that this is a crucial moment for the British Government and all relevant authorities to take serious notice of this threat and initiate all possible steps.

MQM has appealed to British government to provide full security to Hussain.

Moreover, MQM lodged an official complaint to the Met police about this assassination threat by Prime Minister of Pakistan. (ANI)

