Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain condemns torture of Hindu boy by Pak army officer

London [UK] July 28 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party founder Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the torture of a Hindu boy by a Pakistani Army officer in Thar district of the country's Sindh province.



In a statement that was released on Twitter on Tuesday, Hussain said that the Pakistani Army is persistently committing genocide of all occupied nations. "It is a routine to force non-Muslims to change their religion in Pakistan, especially in Sindh province."

A recent horrific incident happened in Thar district in which a Pakistani Army officer namely Major Abdul Salam was forcing, abusing, and hitting a Hindu boy to say derogatory words against "Bhagwan" (God).

The MQM leader also attached the video of the incident in his tweet. He said that those forcing, torturing, and abusing non-Muslims are not human but an enemy of humanity.

Furthermore, another incident happened in Sukkur city of Sindh province of the country where a Hindu girl was kidnapped and tortured to convert her religion.

She told her story in a video message. During the narration of the incident, she was crying and saying, "I am not a Muslim, if I report to police, they will send me to jail."

However, the girl was rescued by the local police and handed over to her parents on Monday.

As per the Dawn report, Reena was allegedly forced to marry a man who forged documents to show her as Muslim. (ANI)

