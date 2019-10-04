Mutual co-op in Indian Ocean, not aimed against any country: Doval

"We consider that anything that is good for one country, is going to contribute to the wellness of the rest. But most important is one more aspect which I would like to underline, that we are not part of any alliance.

"Our co-operation is not directed against any country," Doval said at the Goa Maritime Conclave which is being attended by top brass of navies from countries which are part of the Indian Ocean.

Doval also said, that despite India's geographical advantages, its size and its track record, the country was still lacking in several areas.

"But we would like to develop and grow in a way, where we would not only maximise our national benefits, but also become more useful to the countries in our neighbourhood," Doval said. Listing India's expertise, Doval said, that its skill at disaster management as well as a long range identification and tracking system, could be shared with other countries in the region. "Disaster management and disaster mitigation and managing the disaster is also one area, India has developed certain expertise and institution mechanism... We have accorded high priority to the possible disasters at sea and our entire disaster management resources will be available to all our neighbours and all the countries in the South Asian and Pacific regions," Doval also said. Commenting on India's long range identification and vehicle tracking ability and the network of data centres can be tapped by partner countries. "The basic idea is that how India can continue and how is that India can partner with all you together, to make the region not only conflict-free, but become an important aspect of building of cooperation in the fields of not only of seas, but the connected fields of the seas, with which comes the economy, comes the shipping, but also the other areas of research, development..." Doval said.