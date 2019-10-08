Mutual trust, friendship between Modi, Xi being extended to all sectors: Chinese envoy

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Enumerating the outcomes of last year's landmark informal summit in Wuhan, the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that the mutual trust and friendship between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now being extended to all sectors, localities and peoples of the two countries.

Speaking to ANI in the run-up to the second informal summit between the two leaders in Tamil Nadu, the Ambassador said, "Over the past year, after the Wuhan Summit, the two sides have actively implemented the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and we are upgrading and improving the quality of China-India relations, which embarked on the track of sound and stable development. The positive effect of the Wuhan Summit now is constantly unfolding.""The mutual trust and friendship between the two leaders are being now extended to all sectors, localities and peoples of the two countries and translated into tangible achievements," he added.Outlining the tangible achievements, Ambassador Sun said, "First, we maintain close high-level exchanges. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi have met five times after the Wuhan Summit on multilateral occasions and reaffirmed their judgment that China and India are each other's development opportunities rather than threats. Government departments, political parties, legislatures and military of the two countries have actively engaged in high-level exchanges and shared our governance experience.""The second point is that we're making progress in aligning development strategies. In September this year, the two sides held the 6th round of Economic Strategic Dialogue and the 9th Financial Dialogue and reached a new consensus on cooperation in policy coordination, infrastructure, energy conservation and environmental protection, high technology, energy and medicine," he stated.The Ambassador also outlined that the two countries are stepping up coordination in global governance. "China and India are both members of multilateral mechanisms such as China-Russia-India Trilateral, BRICS, SCO and G20, and we share many common interests in promoting globalisation and opposing trade protectionism. On major international issues, China and India have shared interests and similar positions. The two sides have strengthened coordination and cooperation to inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations," he said."As the only two major developing countries, with a population of over one billion and also as two important representatives of emerging economies, China-India relations transcend the bilateral dimension and assume a global and strategic significance," the Ambassador further stated.According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing and New Delhi should strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, give full play to the irreplaceable guidance of the two leaders in bilateral relations, and ensure the accurate transmission and solid implementation of the consensus reached by the two leaders."We should adhere to innovation-led growth and deepen reform so as to keep a steady and rather fast economic growth. We should go beyond the model of differences management, actively shape bilateral relations and accumulate positive energy. We should enhance exchanges and cooperation, promote convergence of interests and achieve common development," he told ANI here on Sunday."As the Ambassador of China to India, I am convinced that China and India have the vision and capability to chart a course of common development and win-win cooperation among emerging countries and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Sun said.After last year's successful first informal summit, India is gearing up to host the Chinese President who is slated to visit Tamil Nadu for the second informal summit, carrying the "Wuhan Spirit" forward. (ANI)