Muzaffarnagar police opens library for personnel

The library was inaugurated on Saturday by the daughter of a head constable in the presence of senior officials and several children living in the police lines were invited to the event.

Muzaffarnagar, July 18 (IANS) In a praiseworthy initiative, SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav, has set up a library with more than 1,000 books in the police lines, for policemen and their families.

The SSP said: "The library is stocked with more than 1,000 books from varied fields ranging from school examination to competitive exams, finance, health, fitness, autobiographies, spiritual and fiction. A number of police personnel prepare for competitive exams while working and we have tried to create a storehouse of books to help them and also a space to study peacefully since the barracks do not permit the atmosphere needed to study."

Police personnel and their family members can go to the library to browse through newspapers and magazines and also study.

Children can attend online classes from there as well since Wi-Fi facility has been set up in the library.

Apart from a large range of books, the library has an e-learning centre with four desktops that allow free access to the Internet to those interested in studying online or pursuing the massive open online course.

The SSP said that the access to the library's reading rooms is free.

Those who wish to get a book issued in their name and take it home will have to pay a monthly fee of Rs 50 for a membership card.

Earlier, the police department had opened a state-of-the-art police cafe-cum-gym to provide healthy and nutritious food and an opportunity to train for policemen who need to be physically fit.

The cafe also delivers food on order to policemen deployed in various parts of the city.

The SSP had earlier set up five washing machines to enable policemen to wash their uniforms.

For women police personnel, the SSP has set up special pink barracks that are equipped with high-end amenities.

