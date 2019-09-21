Muzaffarpur: Tejashwi Yadav visits SKMCH to take stock of AES

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday paid a visit to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here to take stock of the current Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) situation in the hospital.



During his visit, he met Superintendent of SKMCH Dr Sunil Kumar Shahi and inquired about the AES-affected patients who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Earlier in July, AES had claimed as many as 142 lives in Muzaffarpur district.

As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at Kejriwal Hospital.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

