Muzaffarpur gangrape: Sheer lawlessness in Bihar, criminals committing heinous crimes at their free will, says NHRC, issues notice

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Bihar government over the alleged gang-rape of a former inmate of Muzaffarpur's shelter home in a moving car while observing that the girl has become the victim of "state's apathy."

The commission also slammed the state government for law and order situation and said the criminals are committing "heinous crimes" at their free will, without any fear of law.

The NHRC took suo-moto cognizance of media reports that an 18-year-old survivor from Muzaffarpur girls' shelter, where many inmates had been abused for years, was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car on Friday night, less than 14 months after being rehabilitated and reunited with her family on the orders of a local court."The Commission has observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, amounts to a violation of human rights of the girl who fell prey to perverts with criminal instincts, twice and the police is yet to arrest the accused," the NHRC said in a statement.The Commission has issued notices to Chief Secretary and DGP, Bihar calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks along with the status of the FIR registered by the police.It has also directed to the state authorities to provide the victim, proper counselling and medical assistance to help her overcome the trauma and lead a normal life."The victimisation of the girl twice indicates sheer lawlessness in the State of Bihar. The criminals are committing heinous crimes at their free will, without any fear of law," the Commission said.It said that after the infamous incident of sexual abuse of the inmates, which occurred in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and jolted the nation, the state machinery and the law enforcing agencies should have been more vigilant so that no anti-social elements could gather the courage to commit an offence harming the dignity of a woman."The Commission observed that apparently the girl has become the victim of State's apathy. She was unfortunately amongst the victims of sexual abuse at Muzaffarpur Girls Home, about five years back," the release added.The girl, who had been an inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home, was allegedly raped by four men in a moving vehicle in Bettiah town of West Champaran district on Sunday.After committing the heinous crime the accused dropped the victim near her house but the girl being so frightened didn't report the incident to anyone.She reported the matter to the police the next day and an FIR against four accused has been registered.The Muzaffarpur shelter home had hit the headlines in 2018 after a social audit report highlighted that over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the government-aided shelter home, run by an NGO. (ANI)