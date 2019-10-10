Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, judicial inquiry

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The advocate, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a court here raising questions over the probe carried out by the Bihar Police.

Advocate Sudhir Ojha filed the letter in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court here, seeking judicial inquiry and investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The matter is likely to be taken up on November 11.



The letter comes a day after the Bihar Police closed the sedition case after finding it "maliciously false."

On July 23, as many as 49 renowned personalities from different fields, including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma, and filmmaker and Anurag Kashyap, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the growing incidents of mob-lynching.

They sought an exemplary punishment to be meted out to the accused in such cases.

In pursuant to this, Ojha had filed a complaint against the signatories before a court, on whose order an FIR was registered by the city police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for hurting religious feelings and sedition.

The FIR against the signatories had evoked a sharp reaction from the people across the country. (ANI)

