MVA an opportunistic confused, contradictory alliance, says Naqvi

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government saying it is a confused, contradictory, opportunistic alliance.



Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The government of Maharashtra was formed by betraying people and it is a confused, contradictory, opportunistic alliance so there is bound to be corruption in the state."

The remark came after he addressed a workshop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority cell workers. He further said that the party workers should counter the misinformation being spread by the state government against BJP.

Naqvi also criticised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

"Both parties used to call Shiv Sena a communal party when it was with BJP. But now, they call it a secular party because it is not with BJP," he added.

He also said that the opposition only tries to tarnish the image of the ruling party.

"The Opposition only tries to tarnish the image the ruling party of India. But this negatively impacts the image of the country," Naqvi said. (ANI)

