MVA's Patole, BJP's Kathore in race for Maha Speaker's post

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said it will contest the Speaker's post and nominated legislator Kisan S. Kathore as its candidate against the Maha Vikas Aghadi's nominee, legislator Nana F. Patole.

While Kathore was elected from Thane, Patole from Bhandara.

The election for the Speaker will be held on Sunday, as per an official announcement.

The election will take place a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government is scheduled to undergo a floor test, here on Saturday.

