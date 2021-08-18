MVA slams BJP ministers' 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras'

While Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut warned that these yatras are "invitation for a third wave of Covid-19", state Congress President Nana Patole has said the people have realized how the BJP has duped them and they will "send them back home".

Their sharp comments came after the new Union Ministers Narayan Rane, Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil, and Bhagwat Karad launched their thanksgiving processions in different parts of the state from August 16.

"The BJP is doing this deliberately. There is no need for such things. These yatras are an invitation for a third wave of Covid-19 and worsen the Coronavirus situation in the state," Raut asserted, flaying the processions.

Patole reiterated that the people of the country have realized how the BJP has defrauded them, so now "nobody is giving them any blessings" in these yatras.

"When the country is reeling under inflation, high prices of fuel, farmers are in distress, and the coronavirus crisis continues, the BJP ministers are busy taking out yatras. The people have decided to send the BJP leaders packing back to their homes," he said.

He also attacked the BJP for spying on the opposition leaders, judges, lawyers, mediapersons and other prominent people through the Pegasus software, though the BJP has consistently denied the allegations.

--IANS

