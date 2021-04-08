MVA's CMP is 'collect money through police', says Javadekar

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) A day after arrested-suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze's letter to the Special NIA Court accused the top functionaries of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of pressuring him to extort money, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that Maharashtra government is working on a common minimum programme (CMP), i.e., 'collect money through police'.

Javadekar, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, also demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra government.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Javadekar said, "The Shiv Sena and its government needs to answer several questions. What is your common minimum programme? What is going on under your governance apart from loot?"

Javadekar further said that corruption is the new identity of the Maharashtra government. "The Maha Vikas Aghadi has now become 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'," he said.

"The entire Sachin Vaze-Anil Deshmukh controversy shows the character of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. They have no right to remain in power and we demand their resignation," Javadekar said.

Javadekar also alleged that the Shiv Sena is defending Vaze so that he doesn't reveal the truth.

--IANS

ssb/arm