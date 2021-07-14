MX TakaTak Celebrates One Year With The Launch of #MainBhiSuperstar

Speaking about completing a year, Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Group says, "The last year has seen phenomenal growth for this platform and we've successfully built an ecosystem of amazing influencers and celebrities who keep our large user base entertained with engaging content across multiple categories. We've garnered interest from advertisers across categories and we're delighted to join hands with renowned brands like PayTM and Pepsi to curate entertaining branded hashtag challenges at such a nascent stage of our monetisation journey. In the months to come, we will continue to invest in finding and enabling great creators, further investing in our recommendation engine and bringing our user's state of the art features that will enhance their content creation and consumption experience."

As part of its celebrations, the young brand has announced an extensive UGC talent hunt campaign-- #MainBhiSuperstar, providing an opportunity for creators to fulfil their lifelong dream of becoming a star. As part of this campaign, three creators will get a chance to star in an MX Player Original.

Speaking about the same, Karan added, "#MainBhiSuperstar is our small way of giving back to this large community of aspiring creators by making their dreams a reality and gratifying them with a chance to feature in an MX Player Original. MX Player is one of the biggest stages for the Indian creative ecosystem and this initiative will not only drive synergies between both platforms but also serves as a unique opportunity for the incredibly talented brand community to enter the mainstream as actors."

Slated from July 7-31, the #MainBhiSuperstar campaign will handpick outstanding talent from the country wherein creators would be required to showcase their skills by enacting any movie scene of their choice. The content would be judged based on their 15-second video submission where an array of emotions is expressed right from happiness to anger to romance etc.

