My father was a fighter: Shraddha Bindroo

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) A day after M.L. Bindroo, the owner of 'Bindroo Medicate', was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, his daughter, Shraddha Bindroo, on Wednesday hit out at terrorists.

She said her father was a fighter who always said that he would die with his shoes on.

"I don't have a single tear in my eyes because he was a fighter, he died like a fighter," she said. "He always said, "I will die with my shoes on."