My government is stable, will last tenure: Goa CM

"This government will complete its tenure. I am confident of that. I have a team of 27 BJP MLAs and three independent MLAs supporting us. I have faith in them. The people of Goa like the work that the government is doing," Sawant told reporters here.

"Me and my Ministers are doing a good job. Some people cannot stand that. That is why they always make these statements," he added.

The Chief Minister's comments come at a time when opposition legislators have raised doubts about the ability of the BJP-led coalition government led by Sawant to perform and last its tenure.

Sawant was sworn in a day after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died in March this year. The term of the current government is scheduled to last till 2022.