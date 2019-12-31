My main aim is to maintain high operational readiness of Army: General Naravane

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday said that his main aim would be to maintain the high standard of operational readiness of the force.

In an exclusive interview to ANI hours after taking the charge as the new Army Chief, General Naravane said, "Operational readiness is not a one-time thing. It is issue which we have to keep working on day after day, month after month to be able to maintain those high standards and operational readiness comes as a result of modernisation, better equipment, good tactics and strategy, good morale of the men, all of that goes into maintaining high standard of readiness, so that would be my main aim."



General Naravane recalled that prior to assuming command of the Army, he had been the GOC-in-C of Army training command (ARTRAC), Eastern Command.

"As you know that prior to coming here, I was also the GoC-in-C of Army Training Command, then I had the opportunity to go to Eastern Command, then be here as Vice Chief for three-four months before assuming the command of the Army. So as a result of my experience in the Army, particularly of the last couple of tenures, I have been able to get a very good idea of not only the training part but also of the operational part," he said.

"And as a result of that, I feel that what is most important is that we have to continue to maintain our high standard of operational readiness," the Army Chief added.

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Army chief today, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

