My mic was turned off in the Parliament, claims Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): In a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that his mic was "turned off" in the Parliament.



Gandhi, in a conversation with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of USA's Brown University, said, "BJP MPs in Parliament tell me that they cannot have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say."

"My mic was turned off in the Parliament and it was not telecasted in on television.

"The situation in India is worse, we do not need a stamp regarding that," Gandhi said when asked about the 'Electoral autocracy' status given to India by a US-based organisation recently.

"Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein used to have elections and they used to win it. There was no institutional framework to protect the vote," said the Congress leader.

He compared the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with that of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

When asked the implications of China rising to 'Global superpower status', he said, "The rise of Chinese is affecting our politics for some time now."

"Chinese have a military strategy and there is no counter-strategy to that," he added. (ANI)

