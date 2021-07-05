My own people have betrayed me, says Chirag Paswan as he launches 'Ashirvaad Yatra'

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Locked in a tussle over the control of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), senior leader Chirag Paswan on Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary said that his own people have betrayed me.



Speaking to the media, Paswan said, "I am beginning Ashirvad Yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's karmbhoomi. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me."

"There is no specific message regarding this yatra, I just want the blessings of the people of Bihar. I do not have anyone except the public of Bihar. Today, it was just me and my mother who was standing here to remember my father. It's the same day when my brothers used to and uncle to be with us," he added.

Meanwhile, Chirag will take out an 'Ashirwad Yatra' to seek the blessings of the people of Bihar in wake of the recently-surfaced rift between him and his uncle.

On the occasion, Chirag Paswan along with his mother, and other family members launched a book titled 'Paswan' in Delhi.

The LJP leader broke down during the book launch and said, "I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us..."

The battle for Paswan's legacy is being played out with a tussle between his son Chirag and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was elected as LJP's leader in Lok Sabha by five of the party's six lawmakers.

On June 13, Paras was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag after the five of the six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

While the wing led by Chirag has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

Born on July 5, 1946, Ram Vilas Paswan, a heavy-weight leader in Bihar politics, breathed his last at age of 74 on October 8, 2020.

He served as Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government. (ANI)