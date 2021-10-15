My priority is still Samajwadi Party: Shivpal

"Elections this time are Mahabharata and in the crusade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) misrule, poor labourers, farmers and youths are my charioteers," Shivpal said while talking to reporters on Friday.

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 15 (IANS) Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) President Shivpal Singh has said that since politics is all about possibilities, his priority will still be an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

In response to a question, he said that his first priority is to forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and even after the deadline is over, PSPL's doors are not closed yet.

Explaining his stand, he said, "Possibilities never end in politics, the doors for talks should be kept open. Now that the elections are five months away, our first priority is still the Samajwadi Party." he said.

Shivpal pointed out that due to inflation, unemployment and corruption, people all over the country were angry. "Now the need of the hour is that everyone should unite to remove the BJP," he said.

