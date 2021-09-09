My remarks concerning Sharia deliberately distorted, most countries have failed to imbibe its true values: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): A day after she said Taliban can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said her remarks concerning Sharia have been "deliberately distorted" and she can't point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values.



The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who made a series of tweets, also said that the Afghanistan crisis has only worsened increasing Islamophobia.

"Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do's and dont's, dress codes etc," she said.

"The real Medina Charter stipulates equal rights for men, women and minorities. In fact, women have been granted property, social, legal and marriage rights. Non-Muslims have the same rights inc religious freedom and equality of law which is the essence of secularism," she added.

She also cited examples of "emancipated and empowered women" in Islamic history.

"Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent and successful business woman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of camel and headed a force of 13,000 soldiers. Islamic history is full of such examples of emancipated & empowered women," she said.

The PDP chief said Muslims are always expected to prove that they don't stand for violence and her remarks were being used "as click bait to further this impression".

"But at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia and Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it. Muslims are always expected to prove that they don't stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression," she said.

The PDP chief had talked to reporters in Kulgam on Wednesday and said "Taliban is emerging as a reality".

"They had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule. They have come again and if they really want to govern Afghanistan, then they should the real Sharia law. They can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law which includes women rights, children and others and not their interpretation of Sharia," she had said. (ANI)

